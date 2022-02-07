Pizza (PIZZA) Price Reaches $0.0183 on Major Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, Pizza has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $567,915.96 and approximately $115.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

