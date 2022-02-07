PlayGame Reaches Market Cap of $191,078.95 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $191,078.95 and $1,331.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

