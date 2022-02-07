Playkey (PKT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $216,778.75

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Playkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $216,778.75 and approximately $104,307.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playkey has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00108309 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

