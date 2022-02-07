Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.85. 30,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,753,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Playtika by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 38,072 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Playtika by 3,527.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 96,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

