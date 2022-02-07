PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

PNM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

