PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.22%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

