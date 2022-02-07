PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

