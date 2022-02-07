PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

