POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.37

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on PORBF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

