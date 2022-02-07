Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 585,782 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,782 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 3.59% of Cytokinetics worth $107,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $252,000.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,721. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CYTK opened at $33.70 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

