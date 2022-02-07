Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 87,748 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,748 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.25% of Seagen worth $78,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,246 shares of company stock valued at $61,644,742. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $137.93 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.52. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

