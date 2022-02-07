Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 1.27% of Smartsheet worth $110,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James N. White purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,435 shares of company stock valued at $18,329,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $61.04 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

