Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 1.95% of RenaissanceRe worth $125,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR opened at $154.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.33. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.20.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

