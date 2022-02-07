Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 70,737 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 1.72% of LivePerson worth $71,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,718,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 46.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 126,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 39,813 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 11.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 9.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 202,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 133.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LPSN opened at $26.92 on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.17.
LivePerson Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
