Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 70,737 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 1.72% of LivePerson worth $71,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,718,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 46.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 126,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 39,813 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 11.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 9.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 202,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 133.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPSN opened at $26.92 on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.17.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

