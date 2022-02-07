Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,218,130 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 365,812 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 2.34% of TripAdvisor worth $108,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 807.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 161,585 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 143,785 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,820 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TRIP stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.