Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,056,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,760 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 0.6% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.18% of Micron Technology worth $145,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 61,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 1,579,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,088,000 after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $81.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

