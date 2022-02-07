Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 299.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661,384 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 1.37% of Envista worth $92,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Envista by 148.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 63,520 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Envista by 145.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 150,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 209.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at $388,000.

Envista stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley upgraded Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

