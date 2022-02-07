Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $102.66 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 166,095 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.17% of Workday worth $102,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth about $9,437,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 67.9% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,467,000 after purchasing an additional 429,530 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 14.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 597,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,083,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Workday stock opened at $236.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,631.29, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.99.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

