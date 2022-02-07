Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $110.06 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,776 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 108,964 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.60% of Seagate Technology worth $110,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after buying an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,044.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,108,000 after buying an additional 222,381 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,723,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 165,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,131,751 shares of company stock worth $119,546,487. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

STX opened at $108.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.40.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

