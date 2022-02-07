Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $112.39 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,765 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.20% of Twilio worth $112,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,432,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

TWLO opened at $192.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.61 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.49.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

