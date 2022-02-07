Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $146.64 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor makes up approximately 0.6% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 1.66% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $146,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,910,000 after acquiring an additional 412,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,123,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,180. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

LSCC stock opened at $56.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 97.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.