Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $76.05 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95,713 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.34% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $76,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $626.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $688.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $735.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $547.22 and a 52-week high of $832.70.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

