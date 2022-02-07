Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $82.98 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,396 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 1.67% of Tenable worth $82,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tenable by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,610 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -144.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.