Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $85.63 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,487 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 1.49% of Acadia Healthcare worth $85,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.
Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $52.14 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
