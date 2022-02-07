Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465,651 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.14% of Boston Scientific worth $85,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,978,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,714,000 after acquiring an additional 766,495 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,281,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,337,000 after acquiring an additional 125,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,668,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,157,000 after acquiring an additional 168,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.77 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

