Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases 1,402,425 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402,425 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.08% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $105,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,350,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,049 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY stock opened at $64.99 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

