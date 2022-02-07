Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Square worth $95,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $108.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average is $216.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.81 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

