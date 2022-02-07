Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.45% of STERIS worth $91,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $225.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $248.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

