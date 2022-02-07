Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 78,940 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 0.7% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.66% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $163,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,087 shares of company stock worth $20,696,516. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $92.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.23.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

