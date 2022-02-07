Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 1.30% of Alleghany worth $111,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 18.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 13.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 126.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on Y. StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany stock opened at $687.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $594.28 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $665.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.