Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 19,897 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,897 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.80% of Markel worth $130,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Markel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Markel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Markel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,447,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,260.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,232.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,249.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,062.11 and a 1-year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

