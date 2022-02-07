Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 2,171 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.49% of Molina Healthcare worth $77,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,963,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH stock opened at $298.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.91. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $328.11.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.