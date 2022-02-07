Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 252,584 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,584 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.16% of DocuSign worth $80,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 60.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

Shares of DOCU opened at $118.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -204.24, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $12,356,574. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.