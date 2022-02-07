Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 76,610 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 76,610 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.23% of TE Connectivity worth $105,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of TEL opened at $144.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

