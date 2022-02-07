Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 88,715 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,010,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 88,715 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.25% of Twitter worth $121,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $681,422,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $66,762,301,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 312.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,945,000 after buying an additional 702,037 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,531,312. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -153.91 and a beta of 0.70.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

