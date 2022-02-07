Polkastarter (POLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $163.06 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00004206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $163.06 million and $9.82 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00108309 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,221,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

