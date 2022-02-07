Polker (PKR) Reaches Market Cap of $5.84 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Polker has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polker has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.33 or 0.07160417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00054435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,150.12 or 1.00158611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars.

