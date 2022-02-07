Polymath (POLY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.03 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001144 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $453.39 million and $25.03 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

