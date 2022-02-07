Polytrade (TRADE) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Polytrade has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $712,439.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00043050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00107675 BTC.

Polytrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

