Power Index Pool Token Reaches Market Cap of $421,243.18 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $421,243.18 and $13.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00004808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00050614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.13 or 0.07125899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00054617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,796.95 or 0.99929334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

