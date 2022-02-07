Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 267,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 189,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00.

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

