PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,025,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of PPL worth $31,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 56.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 42.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

PPL stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.