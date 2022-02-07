PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.40

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.40 and last traded at C$17.33, with a volume of 268367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSK. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.11.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.