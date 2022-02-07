Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.01

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.
About Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Premier Oil (PMOIY)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.