Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

