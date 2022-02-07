Primerica (PRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $153.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.31. Primerica has a 12 month low of $139.78 and a 12 month high of $179.51.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primerica stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

