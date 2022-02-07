Principal Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 16.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.94. 2,032,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

