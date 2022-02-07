Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 16.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.94. 2,032,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,362. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.90. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.