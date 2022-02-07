Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.
PFG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.94. 2,032,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,362. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $77.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.
Principal Financial Group Company Profile
Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.