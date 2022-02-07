Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

PFG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.94. 2,032,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,362. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $77.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

