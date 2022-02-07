Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 775 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,365 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.6% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $135,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 48.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 52.7% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 62.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,252 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the third quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $305.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

